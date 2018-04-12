Burlco pharmacist gets prison for oxycodone prescription fraud

A 46-year-old Burlington County pharmacist was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison for illegally distributing oxycodone for five years from two pharmacies he owned in Medford, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Michael Ludwikowski, of Medford, was the owner of Olde Medford Pharmacy and Medford Family Pharmacy when he filled fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone and other controlled substances from March 2008 through August 2013. The customers generally paid in cash and provided gifts to Ludwikowski and an employee.

Ludwikowski was convicted following a five-week trial in federal court in Camden before U.S. District Judge Jerome B. Simandle, who also sentenced Ludwikowski to five years of supervised release, 1,000 hours of community service, and ordered him to pay a $12,000 fine.