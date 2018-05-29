Burlco man sentenced to 27 years in prison for stabbing death of stepfather

2 charged in slaying of man found dead in Pennypack Park

May 29

A 44-year-old Burlington City man has been sentenced to 27 years in New Jersey state prison for fatally stabbing his 70-year-old stepfather, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Tuesday.

Stephen J. Paul, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter for the death of Edward Williams, of Westampton, during a Aug. 1, 2017, physical confrontation in Paul’s apartment in the 100 block of East Broad Street, Coffina said.

Superior Court Judge Philip E. Haines sentenced Paul on May 25.