Burlco man admits to fatal stabbing of stepfather

Police: Teen who threatened shooting at Delco high school had 1,600 rounds of ammo and a handgun

Police: Teen who threatened shooting at Delco high school had 1,600 rounds of ammo and a handgun Apr 2

A 44-year-old Burlington City man pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing his stepfather last year, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Stephen J. Paul stabbed 70-year-old Edward Williams during a confrontation on Aug. 1 inside Paul’s apartment in the 100 block of East Broad Street, Coffina said. Williams, of Westampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paul pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a sentence of 30 years in New Jersey state prison.

Superior Court Judge Philip E. Haines set Paul’s sentencing for May 24.