Burlco man admits killing boss in robbery

David M. Steaded pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Thomas Wright II in 2016.
by Robert Moran
Robert Moran

A 44-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting his former employer during a robbery in the victim’s Burlington County home, prosecutors said.

David M. Stead, of Pemberton, admitted in Superior Court in Mount Holly that he went to the Tabernacle home of Thomas Wright II, 49, on July 1, 2016, and shot him several times in the head and neck. He then fled the scene with a small amount of cash in a truck rented by Wright. The truck was found less than a mile away from Stead’s Pemberton residence.

Stead pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence. His formal sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18.

