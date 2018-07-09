Burlco man admits killing boss in robbery

Man killed in NE Philly when SEPTA bus strikes two vehicles, then plows into a home

A 44-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting his former employer during a robbery in the victim’s Burlington County home, prosecutors said.

David M. Stead, of Pemberton, admitted in Superior Court in Mount Holly that he went to the Tabernacle home of Thomas Wright II, 49, on July 1, 2016, and shot him several times in the head and neck. He then fled the scene with a small amount of cash in a truck rented by Wright. The truck was found less than a mile away from Stead’s Pemberton residence.

Stead pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence. His formal sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18.