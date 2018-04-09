news

Burlco man, 26, admits to fatal baseball bat beating

Bryan Costello has pleaded guilty to the 2016 fatal baseball-bat beating of Justin Dubois.
A 26-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to beating another man to death and burying his body in a Lumberton backyard, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Bryan Costello pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and will serve 15 years in state prison for the 2016 death of 23-year-old Justin DuBois. Costello admitted that he killed DuBois with a baseball bat and buried the body in the backyard of a home on Spencer Court that Costello shared with his father and brother Christopher. DuBois had recently moved in with the Costello family.

DuBois was killed between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3,  according to an indictment that charged Bryan and Christopher Costello with first-degree murder and desecrating human remains.

Bryan Costello set to be sentenced on June 1 by Superior Court Judge Jeanne T. Covert. Christopher Costello was convicted last month of desecration of human remains and hindering apprehension for helping to bury the body. He faces a retrial in July on a count of aggravated manslaughter.

