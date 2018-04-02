It's April 2 and yes that was snow in the Philly area

It's April 2 and yes that was snow in the Philly area Apr 2

Bucks girl, 14, dies 3 days after being found shot, stabbed at her home

Bucks girl, 14, dies 3 days after being found shot, stabbed at her home Apr 2

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

A 14-year-old girl whose parents found her shot and stabbed in their Bristol Township home on Friday died Monday from her wounds, officials said.

The victim’s 20-year-old male cousin, meanwhile, was recovering at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital after having been found in Bensalem with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the throat.

Officials have not publicly identified the girl or her cousin.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, the girl’s parents returned to their home on Sycamore Avenue in Croydon about 6:30 p.m. and found their daughter suffering from multiple stab and bullet wounds.

The girl was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in extremely critical condition. She died Monday morning, the office said.

Later, the cousin, who lived with her family, was found along State Road, authorities said.

No charges have been filed. Investigators are seeking witnesses and any surveillance video from the area around the home and where the young man was found.