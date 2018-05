Boy, 11, killed in hit-and-run in South Philly-suspect in custody May 18

An 11-year-old boy was killed Friday afternoon by a hit-and-run driver in South Philadelphia, police said. Shortly after 6, police reported that they had a suspect in custody and had recovered the striking vehicle.

Just after 3 p.m., the boy was crossing the 1000 block of Shunk Street when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV. Medics took the boy to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:35 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.