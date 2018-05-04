Philly DA Larry Krasner, Bernie Sanders sit side by side for first time May 4

Bernie Sanders (left) appears on Criminal Justice Reform Roundtable, a panel with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (center) and other criminal justice reformers at Philadelphia Community Access Media on Friday, May 4, 2018.

Two self-styled progressives who had campaigned for higher office promising reform — if not a political revolution — met for the first time Friday in Philadelphia.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), who ran in the Democratic primary for president, and Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who was sworn into office in January, sat side-by-side in a Center City television studio, participating in a panel discussion that centered on criminal justice reforms but also touched on the similar political forces that had propelled both men into the national spotlight.

The appearance before a studio audience — the first time the political firebrands have appeared together — was the first in a series of events around the region this weekend for Sanders, who challenged Hillary Clinton for the 2016 presidential nomination and attracted attention for proposals including a $15 minimum wage and universal health care.

Sanders also was scheduled to speak Friday night at a City Hall rally for John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, before appearing Saturday with two Democratic congressional candidates in Allentown.

Although Sanders had expressed support for Krasner during the district attorney’s race — and Krasner did not shy away from comparisons to the senator — Krasner’s office said the two men had not previously met despite their shared appeal among left-leaning voters.

The panel discussion also featured Premal Dharia, director of litigation at Civil Rights Corps, an advocacy group, and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor. It was moderated by journalist Daniel Denvir and broadcast live on Facebook.

The talk centered on familiar themes for Krasner: making changes to cash bail, sentencing recommendations, and specifying the cost of incarceration. Sanders was complimentary of those efforts, saying they constituted the beginning of a national wave to bring about change to a system that all panelists described as broken.

“We have a broken criminal justice system that is begging, begging for real reform,” Sanders said. “And the good news [is] … we are seeing here in Philadelphia, and all around the country, the beginning of an effort to bring about significant reform.”