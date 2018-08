Ventnor woman charged with killing her mother and grandmother extradited back to New Jersey

Ventnor woman charged with killing her mother and grandmother extradited back to New Jersey Aug 2

A 9-month-old boy was located safe Tuesday afternoon after a white SUV with the baby inside was reported stolen in West Philadelphia, police said.

Just after 2:45 p.m., a 32-year-old woman was at a store in the unit block of North 63rd Street when an unknown person drove off with her GMC Terrain. The vehicle and child were located around 4:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Wanamaker Street in West Philadelphia.

No further information was available.