Cousin identified as suspect in killing of Bucks girl, 14

Colin Haag, 20, (left) is a suspect in the slaying of his cousin, Autumn Bartle, 14, (right).

A 20-year-old man has been identified as a suspect in the slaying of his 14-year-old female cousin in the Bucks County home where they both lived.

Colin Haag has not yet been charged with homicide, but is being held on charges of stealing two handguns from the girl’s father, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Haag had lived with the victim, Autumn Bartle, and her parents in the Bristol Township home where the girl was found shot and stabbed Friday, officials said. She died from her wounds Monday morning.

Haag was arrested Monday afternoon, after he was released from Jefferson University Hospital, where he had been treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the throat, authorities said.

Bensalem Township had found the wounded Haag on State Road about 3 ½ hours after Autumn’s parent’s discovered her in the house, authorities said. He was carrying a .380-caliber Smith and Wesson Bodyguard pistol and a 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P pistol at the time, officials said.

The district attorney’s office said the weapons belonged to Autumn’s father, Joseph Bartle, and had been stored in an upstairs bedroom of the home in Bristol Township’s Croydon section.

Officials have not disclosed a possible motive in the slaying.

A preliminary hearing has been set for April 11 on the weapons-theft charge.