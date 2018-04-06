Cousin charged with homicide in slaying of Bucks girl, 14

A 20-year-old Bucks County man was charged Friday with killing his 14-year-old cousin a week ago.
Colin Haag III is charged with homicide in the stabbing and shooting death of Autumn Bartle on March 30 in the Croydon home where he had lived with his cousin and her parents. He also is charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint, burglary, and related offenses.
Bartle died from her wounds Monday morning, and Haag was arrested that afternoon after he was released from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the throat, authorities have said.
Bartle’s parents had discovered their wounded daughter in their house March 30. About 3½ hours later, the injured Haag was found on State Road in Bensalem, authorities have said. He was carrying a .380-caliber Smith & Wesson Bodyguard pistol and a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P pistol, officials said.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office has said the weapons belonged to Bartle’s father, Joseph, and had been stored in an upstairs bedroom of their home. Haag was not initially charged with the homicide, but was held Monday on charges of stealing the two handguns from the girl’s father, the office said.
Haag is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Friday before Magisterial District Judge Robert L. Wagner Jr. in Levittown. More details will be released by prosecutors afterward.
