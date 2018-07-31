1 man arrested, another sought in attempted rape of woman, 82, in West Philly home invasion

Julie Shaw works on the Justice/Injustice team for the Inquirer and Daily News, focusing on crime victims. During her 12-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

A 23-year-old Delaware County man has been arrested and charged in a home invasion and attempted rape of an 82-year-old woman in her West Philadelphia home earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

Darius Johnson, of the unit block of Wildwood Avenue in East Lansdowne, was arrested and charged Monday with attempted rape, burglary, robbery, simple assault, conspiracy, and related offenses in an attack July 19 in the 6000 block of Sansom Street, police said. He was arrested on Carter Road in Folcroft, police said.

Two men wearing towels over their heads broke into the woman’s home about 8 p.m. and confronted her in the bedroom of her house, where she lives alone, police said. The men groped her, but stopped when she told them to. Before fleeing, they stole $160 in cash, a cell phone, and a keyboard, police said.

Police are still searching for the second assailant. Tipsters should call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.