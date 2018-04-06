Atlantic City man shoots self, survives, gets charged

A 51-year-old Atlantic City man who has been hospitalized since suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound six weeks ago has been charged with illegally possessing a weapon and receiving stolen goods — the handgun used in the shooting, police said.
On Feb. 23, police were called to the 1500 block of Reading Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Inside a house there, officers found Lawrence Trader, 51, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics took him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Division in serious condition, police said.
Investigators determined Trader had shot himself deliberately and recovered a handgun that had been reported stolen from Ohio, police said.
This week, Trader was charged with possession of a weapon by a person barred from having a weapon and receiving stolen property.
Trader was issued a summons and will appear in court after he recovers, police said.
