Atlantic City man shoots self, survives, gets charged

An Atlantic City man is facing weapons and stolen property charges after intentionally shooting himself, police say.
by , Staff Writer @jgambardello | jgambardello@phillynews.com
A 51-year-old Atlantic City man who has been hospitalized since suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound six weeks ago has been charged with illegally possessing a weapon and receiving stolen goods — the handgun used in the shooting, police said.

On Feb. 23, police were called to the 1500 block of Reading Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Inside a house there, officers found Lawrence Trader, 51, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics took him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Division in serious condition, police said.

Investigators determined Trader had shot himself deliberately and recovered a handgun that had been reported stolen from Ohio, police said.

This week, Trader was charged with possession of a weapon by a person barred from having a weapon and receiving stolen property.

Trader was issued a summons and will appear in court after he recovers, police said.

 

