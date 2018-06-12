Philly man who fatally stabbed 3 Center City gay men in 1989 is found dead in prison

Dozens of speakers at hearing assail Pa. plan to use algorithm in sentencing

Arnold Mulholland, right, is led to a hearing in City Hall in 1989 after he had been arrested and accused of killing three gay men during a weeklong killing spree. Mulholland was found dead in prison on June 8, 2018, according to state officials.

A Philadelphia man who in 1989 murdered three gay men during a weeklong Center City killing spree died last week in a Central Pennsylvania prison, according to state officials.

Arnold V. Mulholland, 50, was found unresponsive in his cell at State Correctional Institution-Mahanoy, in Frackville, Schuylkill County, at 6:17 a.m. June 8, according to a statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Mulholland, serving three consecutive life sentences since 1990 after pleading guilty to the murders, was declared dead in the prison’s medical department at 7:23 a.m., the agency said.

The statement did not provide a cause of death, and the Schuylkill County Coroner’s Office declined to release additional information without a right-to-know request.

Twenty-nine years ago, in June 1989, Mulholland was working as a gay prostitute in Center City when he killed three men in seven days, according to contemporary news accounts, stabbing the men in their apartments after they invited him inside.

Alexander Munchweiler, 61, Tracy Griffin, and David Johnson, 58, all were found dead or killed in early June, the news accounts said.

Munchweiler, a hairdresser, was found June 6 on the floor of his living room at the Wellington Spruce Apartments, 1411 Walnut St., with stab wounds to the chest, stomach, and arm. Munchweiler also had been beaten with a cast iron skillet, according to news accounts.

Days later, Mulholland stabbed Johnson, a retired bank executive, more than 40 times inside the Drake Towers apartments, at 1512 Spruce St., a crime he confessed to his then-girlfriend, Joanne Brady, the news accounts said. Brady also said she witnessed Mulholland stab Griffin in his apartment in the 1900 block of Bainbridge Street after stealing his bank card and forcing him to write a $100 check.

Mulholland was apprehended June 23, several weeks after a fourth man, John Rowley, had managed to escape an encounter with Mulholland by jumping out a second-story window at 1900 Spruce St., breaking his back in the process. Before Rowley’s escape, Mulholland had tied him up, pointed a gun at his head to play Russian roulette, and stolen a bank card and a ring, according to news accounts.

Following his arrest, Mulholland told police that gay men were “sick,” but he broke down as he pleaded guilty in May 1990, choking back tears and slumping in his chair as his family members behind him sobbed.

The killings came during a months-long stretch in the region in which at least five other gay men were murdered, according to the Philadelphia Gay News.

Barbara L. Christie, the assistant district attorney on Mulholland’s case, described him at the time as a “cool, cruel, calculating extinguisher of people.” His own attorney, Perry de Marco Sr., said: “These were brutal, heinous killings” and added that Mulholland — who pleaded guilty to avoid execution — was sorry for “the havoc he created.”

Attempts to reach Christie and de Marco for comment Tuesday were unsuccessful.

In an interview with the Inquirer published in 1993, Mulholland said: “I feel for the people. I regret it.” But he did not remember the names or faces of his victims, and said he did not realize they had families — even though their relatives had shown up in court.