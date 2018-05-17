Court documents: Ex-Temple frat president forced himself on woman, told her to 'shush' while crying

The former president of a Temple University fraternity, charged this week with attempted rape, is accused of trying to force a 19-year-old woman to perform sex acts on him in his bedroom at the fraternity house, grabbing her by the wrists, digging his knee into her thigh, and telling her to “shush” as she was crying, according to court documents.

Ari Goldstein, 21, of Wrightstown Township, Bucks County, was being held in lieu of $2 million bail for counts including attempted rape, indecent assault, and simple assault. Court records did not list an attorney for him.

The assault, which allegedly occurred Feb. 25 inside Goldstein’s third-floor bedroom at Alpha Epsilon Pi, was one of several incidents police said they were investigating last month as they announced a probe into the fraternity at Broad and Norris Streets, in North Philadelphia.

Temple suspended the chapter last month. In a statement Thursday, Jonathan Pierce, the fraternity’s national spokesman, said: “We are, obviously, deeply troubled by the charges leveled at this young man.” He said Goldstein “resigned and was removed as president several weeks ago,” but did not specify if that was before or after the alleged assault.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Goldstein and the woman were inside his bedroom when he locked the door, grabbed her by her wrist, then pulled her to a couch and kept trying to kiss her. Goldstein grew more forceful, the affidavit says, and the woman began to cry and yelled for him to stop, but his music was too loud for anyone to hear.

Goldstein then told the woman to “shush” and “began to dig his knee into her thigh, which caused a bruise,” the affidavit says. He then rolled the woman on top of him and tried to force her into a sex act, but she was able to kick him and run out of the house, the document says.

The affidavit does not identify the woman or say if she was a Temple student. The Inquirer and Daily News do not identify victims of alleged sex crimes without their permission.

The affidavit says the woman spoke with Temple police about the incident April 13, a week before Temple suspended the fraternity and Philadelphia police publicly announced their inquiry. In a university-wide message sent April 20, Temple officials said they had received “credible reports” of sexual assault, underage drinking, and possible drug use at the fraternity.

Goldstein, a senior engineering major, remained in custody at Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility, according to court records. His next scheduled court appearance is a preliminary hearing May 31.

Founded in 1913 at New York University, Alpha Epsilon Pi is a historically Jewish college fraternity with chapters on more than 190 campuses in seven countries. Its website says it has more than 90,000 living alumni. “While non-discriminatory, the fraternity’s mission – developing the future leaders of the Jewish communities – is demonstrated every day through acts of brotherhood, Tzedakah, social awareness and support for Jewish communities and Israel,” the site says.