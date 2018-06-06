Philly man, wrongly imprisoned for 25 years, gets $10 million from city

A year ago, a Philly cop fatally shot a fleeing man from behind. The cop was fired. Will charges be filed?

Anthony Wright gets a hug from Steve Waddell, left, at a family celebration at a South Street pizzeria in Philadelphia just hours after Wright was released in August 2016.

Anthony Wright, the Philadelphia man who served nearly 25 years of a life-without-parole sentence for a 1991 rape and murder that DNA evidence decades later proved he did not commit, on Wednesday received a $10 million out-of-court settlement from the city, the largest wrongful-conviction payout in Philadelphia history.

In August 2016, with the DNA evidence on his side, Wright, 45, was retried in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court and was found not guilty by a jury whose members afterward expressed disgust with the District Attorney’s Office for retrying the case in the face of evidence that proved Wright was not guilty of raping and killing Louise Talley inside her Nicetown home.

DNA tests showed that sperm found inside Talley’s body belonged to Ronnie Byrd, a former Nicetown crack addict who died in a South Carolina prison at age 62. The testing also proved that only Talley’s DNA was inside clothing that homicide detectives say Wright told them he wore and that was found inside his bedroom in his mother’s Nicetown house.

The settlement does not include an admission of liability and will be paid over time: $4 million by June 30; $3 million by Aug. 30; and $2.85 million by Aug. 30, 2019.

Mayor Kenney on Wednesday welcomed the settlement.

“I am pleased that a settlement was reached which will allow both the City and Mr. Wright to move forward and believe this is a fair agreement for both parties,” the mayor said in a statement. “Mr. Wright has shown great dignity throughout this process, and I hope this resolution assists him and his family after what they have been through. This is a tragic case and part of the reason why this administration remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring all people in our City receive fair treatment in our criminal justice system.”

After the 2016 trial, jurors said they were disappointed that city prosecutors had decided in 2014 to retry the case.

“I’m angry,” Grace Greco, the jury forewoman had said after leaving the courtroom then. “The evidence was there that he did not commit this crime. The city should never have brought this case. I’m just happy that today’s verdict will let Tony move on with the rest of his life.”

Wright was serving a life prison term without parole, after DNA tests conducted at the request of his defense team showed that he had not raped Talley.

“It was an incredible experience,” juror Shaina Battis said after the retrial. “It was emotionally draining and mentally draining, but what’s right is right and wrong is wrong.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.