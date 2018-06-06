Foreign exchange student faces new federal charge after Delaware County school shooting threat

Woman charged in gruesome slaying of her grandmother in their Ambler home

An Tso Sun, 18, has been charged with threatening to “shoot up” a Delaware County school.

An Tso Sun, the foreign exchange student who pleaded guilty in Delaware County court this week to threatening to “shoot up” a Catholic high school, was back in court Wednesday, this time in Philadelphia to face a new federal charge.

Sun was calm and quiet as he was arraigned for possessing more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition while on a nonimmigrant visa, a violation of interstate commerce. His green prison jumpsuit appeared to swallow the frail teenager, who looked around the courtroom wide-eyed.

The federal case is based primarily on the same allegations that led to his arrest in Delaware County this spring.

In March, authorities say Sun warned a Bonner and Prendergast Catholic High School classmate not to come to the Drexel Hill school on May 1 because Sun planned to go on a shooting spree that day. Upper Darby Police arrested Sun, 18, who is from Taiwan and was staying with an unidentified host family in Lansdowne, and charged him with making terroristic threats.

Sun told police he was “just joking” about the planned shooting, but authorities said their search warrants uncovered something more sinister.

“When you add it all together, we believe that he was planning something horrible,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said at the time.

In Sun’s bedroom, authorities found a military-style ballistic vest, a crossbow with scope and light, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a military ski mask, an ammunition clip loader, and a strangulation apparatus called a garrote. On a school-issued iPad, authorities say they also uncovered internet searches about how to buy an AK-47 or an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. A 9mm Glock handgun and 1,600 rounds ammunition were later uncovered, too.

Enrique A. Latoison, a lawyer retained by Sun’s host family in the state case, said in March that Sun had the equipment because he was interested in a career in law enforcement. Latoison added that Sun, who had only been in the United States for about five months at the time, did not understand the implications of making such a statement, even as a “joke,” in a time when school shootings happen with regularity.

Caroline Goldner Cinquanto, Sun’s attorney in the federal case, said she could not comment Wednesday as to whether Sun planned to plead guilty in the federal case, as well.

The Taiwanese native is being held on a detainer lodged by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and will be held until his next court date.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. to discuss these new developments.