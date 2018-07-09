Bucks woman found dead after calling 911 to say boyfriend was going to kill her

Police are looking for William Table in the fatal stabbing of Teresa Priestley in Bensalem.

A woman who called 911 saying her boyfriend was going to kill her was found stabbed to death a short time later after her car crashed in Bensalem, police said.

Police issued an alert for a man identified as William Table, 45.

The victim, identified as Teresa Priestley, 43, of Bensalem, called 911 around 7 a.m. Monday and said her boyfriend was going to kill her, township Public Safety Director Fred Harran told reporters at the scene. A short time later, another 911 call came in, reporting a car had run off the road on the 3100 block of Hulmeville Road.

Arriving officers found Priestley inside, stabbed multiple times, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a man run from the car.

Priestley recently broke up with Table and had changed the locks at her home, police said.

Table may be driving a 2008 silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with Pennsylvania plates KCT-9437 and could be headed to Easton, where he has ties, Harran said.