Four men charged in stabbing death of Paulsboro man May 22

Four men have been charged with aggravated assault in a fight that led to the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man in Paulsboro, Gloucester County authorities said Tuesday.

Aaron Hickox, 18, Archie Hickox, 18, Arteste J. Ruffin, 42, and Kishon Pierce, 18, are accused of attacking Amir Tarpley in Paulsboro early Sunday afternoon. Police officers at 12:56 p.m. responded to a report of a knife fight on West New Street and found Tarpley suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to Inspira Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:34 p.m.

The victim and the four defendants lived in Paulsboro. The defendants were being held at Salem County Correctional Facility pending detention hearings.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation was continuing and the charges may be upgraded.