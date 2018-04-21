350 pounds of stolen dynamite, 400 blasting caps recovered in Lancaster County

Law enforcement officials recovered 350 pounds of dynamite and 400 blasting caps in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County. The material had been stolen last week, according to local media reports.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Pennsylvania State Police, and Susquehanna Regional Police Department last Thursday had increased the reward to $20,000 for information leading to the recovery of the explosives and detonators from a pipeline work site located in Marietta, Pa.
On Monday, Gregory General Contracting reported the theft from a pipeline work site on the 1400 block of River Rock Road in Marietta. The explosives were stored inside a locked trailer on the prior Friday, April 13. The work site security company did not discover the theft until Monday, after noticing that a trailer door ajar with the locks missing.
Police said the explosives were discovered Friday afternoon by a person on a walking trail in Riverfront Park, near Vinegar Ferry Road and Old River Road in East Donegal Township – not far from the pipeline site.
The contracting company is a subcontractor of Williams Partners, which is managing the pipeline project in Lancaster County.
ATF spokeswoman Charlene Hennessy told PennLive: “Investigators are increasingly confident that the original amount of explosives reported as stolen was erroneous,” after initial reports that over 700 pounds of dynamite had been stolen.
