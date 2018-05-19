Man convicted of killing prosecutor's brother gets more time

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - A northeastern Pennsylvania man serving decades in prison in the slaying of the brother of a county prosecutor has been sentenced to more prison time in a robbery case.

The (Hazleton) Standard-Speaker reports that 25-year-old Amir Edwards was sentenced Friday to 96 to 192 months in the September 2014 robbery of a Banks Township grocery store.

The Luzerne County judge said the crime, during which one person was beaten and pistol-whipped, and the defendant's criminal history showed "total disregard" for human life.

Defense attorney Joseph Sebelin Jr., who has vowed an appeal, says his client maintains his innocence.

Edwards was earlier sentenced to 24 to 48 years after pleading guilty to third-degree murder in the September 2014 stabbing of 27-year-old Zachary Richards, brother of Assistant District Attorney Justin Richards.

___

Information from: Standard-Speaker, http://www.standardspeaker.com