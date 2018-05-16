Boarding home resident shot when he comes upon armed robber

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say an armed man robbed two residents inside a Philadelphia boarding home and then shot and critically injured another resident who came upon the second robbery.

The gunman entered the home late Tuesday through an open front door and went to the second floor, where he robbed a man at gunpoint. He then went to another room where he robbed and pistol-whipped another resident.

A 29-year-old man who lives in the home arrived there around that time. He saw the robbery in progress and tried to flee, but authorities say the gunman shot him once in the back.

The gunman fled the home on foot following the shooting and remained at large Wednesday.

The shooting victim is hospitalized in critical condition. His name has not been released.