Officer charged in young daughter's shooting death quits job

STRATFORD, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey police officer charged with child endangerment after his 8-year-old daughter fatally shot herself with a gun he owned has quit the force after he was allowed to enter a pretrial program.

NJ.com reports that Kenneth Righter's recent resignation from the Stratford police force was a condition of his entry into the program. He had been on unpaid leave for nearly 18 months.

The charge against him will be dismissed if he successfully completes the program.

Camden County prosecutors have said Righter left his personal .357-caliber revolver loaded and unsecured on a shelf above his bed before his daughter shot herself. The girl was found by an older sibling on New Year's Eve 2016.

Righter's other children were 14 and 17 at the time their sister died.

