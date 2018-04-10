Man wanted in NJ shooting death arrested in Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - A man wanted in a shooting outside a New Jersey strip club that killed one man has been arrested by federal marshals in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Authorities said 27-year-old Sharif Robinson of Jersey City was taken into custody without incident Tuesday morning at a Wilkes-Barre home.

On April 2, police in Elizabeth, New Jersey reported gunshots coming from a parking lot and saw a group of men, at least one of whom fired at them. Other officers found the body of 26-year-old Irvington resident Daniel Louis. Two men were charged but Robinson and another man were being sought.

Federal authorities said Robinson was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound he sustained during the shooting. He awaits extradition to New Jersey; it's unclear whether he has an attorney.