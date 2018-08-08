news

Crime

2 men killed in separate Philly shootings

by , Staff Writer @RobertMoran215 | bmoran@phillynews.com
Robert Moran

Staff Writer

Two men were killed in separate shootings in the city Wednesday, police said.

Around 11 a.m. in the 100 block of East Willard Street in Kensington, a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:14 p.m.

Just before 5 p.m., an unidentified man was shot once in the back in the 2000 block of York Street in North Philadelphia. Police took him to Temple, where he died a short time later.

Police reported no arrests in either case, and no other details were immediately available.

