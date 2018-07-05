2 dead in separate Philly shootings

Man killed in NE Philly when SEPTA bus strikes two vehicles, then plows into a home

Two men were killed in separate shootings in the city Thursday night, police said.

About 9:20 p.m., police were called to North 19th and Wingohocking Streets in Nicetown, where they found a 46-year-old man lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his torso, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:31 p.m.

Police found six large-caliber shell casings in the 1800 block of Wingohocking, Small said. Witnesses said they heard an argument prior to the shooting.

Just before 9:30 p.m. in West Philadelphia, a 33-year-old man was shot several times in the torso and arms. Police took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 9:51 p.m.

Around the same time, a 22-year-old man was taken to Penn Presbyterian by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his left leg and was listed in stable condition.

Small said the man was likely hit by a stray bullet because he down the street from where the first victim was shot.