Aubrey Whelan is a staff writer assigned to the enterprise team. Since joining the Inquirer in 2012, she has covered crime in Philadelphia and everything in Chester County.

A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the early hours of the morning in the Hartranft section of North Philadelphia, police said.

Police said the boy was shot once in the lower back and once in the right hip, in the 1100 block of West Cumberland Street at around 12:38 a.m.

Police officers arriving on the scene rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was in stable condition Saturday.

No one had been arrested in the shooting, and no weapon was found.