How the 12-year-old Northeast Philly boy ended up toting an assault-style rifle

Philadelphia Police Officer Krzysztof Wrzesinski, of the 15th District, displays the semiautomatic rifle and handgun he recovered on Saturday, April 7, 2018, from a 12-year-old Bridesburg boy and the boy’s 19-year-old brother.

The police report and the image it conjured quickly went viral on social media: A 12-year-old Bridesburg boy wielding a semiautomatic assault-style rifle during a neighborhood beef on the streets of Northeast Philadelphia.

Police on Tuesday said that weapon, and a second retrieved from the boy’s 19-year-old brother on Saturday, appeared to have been purchased legally.

Still, both boys were in custody, facing charges in a dispute that ended without violence but raised concerns about how a pre-teen ended up armed with an AR-15-style rifle — a weapon that has stoked the national debate about kids, guns, and violence.

>> READ MORE: 12-year-old with loaded AR-15 rifle arrested in Philadelphia

“We’ve had 12-year-olds arrested with guns” before, said Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum of the Northeast Detective Division. But this case, he said, is “just an odd story all around.”

According to Rosenbaum, the incident unfolded like this:

After a dispute with another kid in their neighborhood, 19-year-old Michael Mitchell took his mother’s handgun and went across the street on 2200 block of Kennedy Street and knocked on the other boy’s door.

The boy’s father opened the door, saw the teen with a handgun, and asked what he was doing. Mitchell then yelled to his younger brother: “Go get my gun!”

The 12-year-old, whom police aren’t identifying by name, grabbed his brother’s Diamondback 15 rifle from their home, came back out and pointed it at the father of the other boy, Rosenbaum said. The gun was loaded with about 20 rounds of ammunition.

Neighbors called 911.

When 15th District Officer Krzysztof Wrzesinski, who was on patrol nearby, drove up with his siren activated, the two brothers put their guns in a car on the block and complied with the officer.

“He took them into custody, got the guns,” Rosenbaum said.

Police are investigating Mitchell’s claim that he legally owned the semiautomatic rifle, which police say retails for about $800 or $900. Mitchell wouldn’t answer officers’ questions about why he had the gun, but he has no prior criminal history that would have barred him from buying it, Rosenbaum said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is tracing the weapon’s origin, he said.

Under state law, anyone who’s at least 18 can buy a semiautomatic rifle if he or she passes a criminal background check, has no protection-from-abuse orders, and was not involuntarily committed for mental-health reasons, Rosenbaum said.

Philadelphia police on Monday tweeted a photo of Wrzesinski with the seized weapons. (Police initially said the older brother was 18.)

Saturday night, 15th District Officer Wrzesinski arrested two individuals for walking our streets with two loaded weapons. The AR-15 was being held by a 12 (yes, TWELVE) year old, and the Glock was in the hands of an 18-year-old. Parents: make sure your weapons are secured! pic.twitter.com/feEjc6jRg3 — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) April 9, 2018

The boys’ mother is cooperating with police, Rosenbaum said. She said she had her handgun in a safe and that her 19-year-old son took the gun without permission, he said. “She’s furious” about what happened, he said.

The ATF will also be conducting a trace report on her handgun, which had four rounds in it, to confirm that it, too, was legally bought, Rosenbaum said. Such reviews could take weeks or months, he said.

Mitchell was charged with gun offenses, terroristic threats, corruption of a minor and related offenses. Bail was set for him at $55,000 and he remained in custody Tuesday at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility on State Road. Mitchell faces an April 18 hearing on the charges; his court-appointed attorney did not immediately return a call Tuesday.

His brother was charged as a juvenile with similar offenses, Rosenbaum said. It was not known Tuesday if he was still in custody or was released pending his trial. It was also not known if the younger brother has an attorney.