1 dead in North Philly double shooting

A double shooting Wednesday afternoon in North Philadelphia left an unidentified male in his late teens dead and a 20-year-old woman wounded, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 2800 North 26th Street, police said. The male, who was shot in the chest, was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. The woman was also was taken to Temple and was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to her right forearm.

Police reported no arrests or motive in the shootings.