Names of Bill Cosby jurors released as judge responds to media requests

Laura McCrystal covers everything about taxes, government revenue, and how such policies impact people in Philadelphia and beyond. She previously covered news in Montgomery County, including Bill Cosby's trial.

The judge who presided over Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial has unsealed the names of the jurors who convicted the comedy icon, but told them not to publicly discuss the deliberations that led to their decision last month.

Acting Friday on a petition from about a dozen media organizations – including the Philadelphia Media Network, parent company of the Inquirer, the Daily News, and Philly.com – Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill acknowledged that the law requires that “the names of the jurors must be released.”

Still, his four-page order expressed concern, echoed by prosecutors, for the jurors’ privacy and cautioned that he might take action against any reporter who did not respect jurors’ wishes to be left alone.

“The privacy concerns of the jurors … are of paramount importance to this court,” O’Neill wrote.

The judge’s ruling came 21 days after the media organizations filed their motion in court to overturn the sealing order O’Neill had placed on the jurors’ identities before Cosby’s trial. In his opinion Friday, O’Neill said that delay was intentional.

“The court has delayed the disclosure 21 days to provide a cooling off period, and to permit the jurors to return to their private lives,” he wrote.

At a hearing on the issue earlier this month, O’Neill alleged that jurors had been perpetually harassed by reporters since they returned home in late April, hours after finding Cosby guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for his 2004 attack on Andrea Constand.

Many jurors reported television news trucks parked on the lawns of their homes, the judge said. One network, in hopes of scoring interviews, even booked a room at the DoubleTree Hotel in Plymouth Meeting, where the panel had been sequestered for more than a month.

O’Neill likened the media attention some members of the panel had received to death threats a criminal gang might issue to jurors after an organized crime case and raised the possibility of filing harassment or trespassing charges against reporters.

And as recently as Sunday, O’Neill said in his opinion Friday, a media organization contacted at least six of the jurors by phone in an attempt to obtain interviews.

For their part, the jurors, in a statement issued April 30 by the jury forewoman purporting to speak on behalf of the full panel of seven men and five women, asked for privacy and said none of them wished to talk publicly about the case. One juror contacted by the Inquirer and Daily News said she agreed with the sentiments expressed in the statement and declined an interview request.

Even so, juror Harrison Snyder, 22, of Gilbertsville shared his views on the verdict in an interview that aired that day on Good Morning America.

“Some have said that I made the right decision, and some people have said that they still think [Cosby’s] innocent,” Snyder said. “I just tell them that if you were there, you would say the same thing – that he’s guilty.”

The forewoman’s statement largely echoed Snyder’s views of the case, saying the panel reached its verdict last month after “thoughtful and meticulous consideration” of the evidence.

Cosby, 80, remains confined under a judge’s orders to his home in Cheltenham Township until his sentencing Sept. 24, at which he could face up to 10 years in prison for each count.

