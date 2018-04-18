As Cosby prosecutors wrap up, publisher Judith Regan backs up Janice Dickinson's claim about alleged rape

Using Bill Cosby's own words, prosecutors near end of their case against comedy icon

Janice Dickinson walks through the Montgomery County Courthouse during Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

The publisher of Janice Dickinson’s 2002 memoir testified Wednesday that she convinced the supermodel not to include her alleged rape by Bill Cosby because of fears they would be sued.

Instead, publisher Judith Regan said, the book “No Lifeguard on Duty” offered a sanitized account of Dickinson’s 1982 encounter with Cosby, citing no sexual activity.

“I insisted that we not include it,” Regan said of the alleged rape, speaking to jurors in Cosby’s sexual assault retrial in Norristown. “She was very angry about that and she was angry over a period of time.”

Prosecutors called Regan as one of their final witnesses against Cosby, hoping to bolster claims Dickinson lodged earlier in the trial. Later Wednesday morning, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said the prosecution case was complete, except for a witness he will call Thursday.

That opened the door for Cosby’s lawyers to begin presenting what they have teased as a “robust” defense presentation.

But before that Regan described her relationship with Dickinson. The supermodel was among the half-dozen women to testify over the past seven court days that Cosby drugged and raped them in ‘80s. But during her testimony last week, she came under attack from Cosby’s lawyers who had zeroed in on the book’s sexless account of her meeting with the comedy icon.

Dickinson testified April 12 that the story, as it was published, was a fabrication written by a ghostwriter because of the possible legal repercussions. On the witness stand, though, the supermodel insisted that Cosby had invited her to Lake Tahoe where he offered her a pill and then raped her when she was powerless to resist.

Cosby lawyer Tom Mesereau seemed to relish the opportunity Wednesday to confront Regan, who through her publishing imprint, Regan Books, became known as one of the nation’s premier publishers of dishy, scandal-filled celebrity memoirs.

“You worked at the National Enquirer? … You also published Jenna Jameson’s book, ‘How to Make Love Like a Porn Star?’” Mesereau asked, rattling off a list of questions all of which were quickly squashed after objections by prosecutors.

The defense lawyer persisted turning to another celebrity memoir – O.J. Simpson’s 2007 tell-all ‘If I Did It’ and lobbing Regan yet another question that went unanswered: “Did you help O.J. Simpson hide money from the publication of that book?”

Ultimately, the lawyer succeeded in getting her to acknowledge that she helped Dickinson publish a false story about Cosby.

“It’s a complicated situation when you’re publishing memoirs because people are entitled to interpret the events of their lives the way that they see fit,” she said.

