Judge dismisses former DA's lawsuit against Cosby accuser Andrea Constand

Bill Cosby's payout to Andrea Constand will be revealed at trial, judge rules

Bill Cosby, center, arrives with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, right, for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

A Philadelphia judge has dismissed a former prosecutor’s lawsuit against Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand, days before she is expected to appear in Norristown to testify against Cosby at his retrial.

Former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce L. Castor Jr., who declined to file charges against Cosby in 2005, filed the personal injury claim against Constand and her lawyers in October. He alleged that her federal defamation lawsuit against him was filed in 2015 as an attempt to influence that year’s race for district attorney. Castor lost that race to current District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, who now is leading the prosecution against Cosby.

Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Ann Butchart issued two orders this week granting a request from Constand and her lawyers to dismiss the lawsuit. Lawyers on both sides did not immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

Castor’s lawsuit is just one strand in the complex web of litigation that has loomed over Cosby and Constand as the entertainer prepares to face a retrial on sex-assault charges.

Constand’s lawsuit against Castor is still pending in federal court. But Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill has ruled that lawyers cannot mention the litigation between Constand and Castor at the trial, which is scheduled to begin Monday.

Jurors will be allowed, however, to hear about the civil lawsuit that Constand filed against Cosby after Castor declined to press charges in 2005. Cosby and Constand reached an out-of-court settlement in 2006, and the details of it have never been disclosed. O’Neill has ruled that the retrial can include details of the settlement agreement, including how much Cosby paid Constand.

Meanwhile, jury selection for Cosby’s retrial continued Thursday in Norristown as the judge and lawyers sought six alternates to sit through the trial in case one of the seven men and five women chosen for the jury must be removed.