Camille Cosby: 'This is mob justice, not real justice'

Laura McCrystal covers everything about taxes, government revenue, and how such policies impact people in Philadelphia and beyond. She previously covered news in Montgomery County, including Bill Cosby's trial.

Bill Cosby, left, smiles as he arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse with his wife, Camille, for his sexual assault trial on April 24, 2018.

Bill Cosby’s wife issued a blistering attack Thursday, calling for a criminal investigation of the prosecutor who led the sexual assault case against her husband and blaming his conviction on a scandal-obsessed media and “perjured testimony” from accuser Andrea Constand.

In a three-page statement, Camille O. Cosby — who has stood by the comedy icon as more than 60 women have come forward to accuse him of sexual improprieties dating back decades — sought to cast the guilty verdict in her husband’s trial last week as part of a historic series of wrongs against African Americans dating back to slavery.

As his lawyers and entourage have done already, she likened his prosecution to a lynching and cast Cosby as a modern day Emmett Till, the black teen whose 1955 lynching in Mississippi — and the acquittal of his killers — became a signature moment of the civil rights era.

“This is a homogenous group of exploitive and corrupt people, whose primary purpose is to advance themselves professionally and economically at the expense of Mr. Cosby’s life,” Camille Cosby wrote, referring to the largely white group of prosecutors, accusers, reporters and court staff she blamed for her husband’s conviction. “This is mob justice, not real justice. This tragedy must be undone not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country.”

She added: “We the majority of the people must make America what it declared itself to be — a democracy — not to be destroyed by vicious, lying, self-absorbed paradigms of evilness.”

Bill Cosby, 80, remains confined under a judge’s orders to his home in Cheltenham Township until his sentencing, at which he could face up to 10 years in prison for each count of aggravated indecent assault on which he was convicted April 26.