Jury selection begins for Bill Cosby's second trial

Laura McCrystal covers everything about taxes, government revenue, and how such policies impact people in Philadelphia and beyond. She previously covered news in Montgomery County, including Bill Cosby's trial.

Lawyers in the Bill Cosby case began wading through a pool of 120 potential jurors Monday hoping to select the panel that will hear the 80-year-old entertainer’s second trial on sexual assault charges.

By 11:30 a.m., the 58 men and 68 women from Montgomery County were led into a second-floor courtroom in Norristown, 10 people at a time. They are the first batch of a pool of hundreds of prospective panel members ordered to appear over the next several days.

Judge Steven T. O’Neill is expected to begin peppering the large group with questions on how many are familiar with the allegations against Cosby or other issues that might disqualify them from sitting on the panel.

That process will continue later Monday afternoon, as the judge will begin questioning potential panel members one-on-one, in what could become a highly contentious battle between the District Attorney’s Office and Cosby’s defense team, led by California lawyer Tom Mesereau.

Last time, jury selection played out in Pittsburgh, due to defense concerns that a local jury in the Philadelphia suburbs may have been too influenced by media coverage. The panel of five women and seven men that was selected ultimately failed to reach a unanimous verdict in Cosby’s first trial in June.

This time, with a new legal team in place, Cosby has agreed to take his chance with local jurors. But it remains unclear how long it will take to pick the jurors, who will be sequestered through the length of the trial. It took three days to find a jury in Pittsburgh for the first trial, selected from two groups of about 100 Allegheny County residents.

The majority of potential jurors summoned for the first trial said they had heard of the case, and nearly half reported that they already had a fixed opinion about Cosby’s guilt or innocence. Jurors are not disqualified for knowing about the case, but they must agree that they can set aside their prior knowledge to be fair and impartial.

O’Neill has scheduled opening arguments for April 9, and the case is expected to differ significantly from the first trial.

Cosby’s defense team has signaled it intends to be much more aggressive about painting Cosby’s accuser Angela Constand as a money-grubber who fabricated her claims of assault to extort money from a rich and powerful man.

Prosecutors, too, believe they have bolstered their case against Cosby with testimony from five additional accusers – all of whom allege that they, like Constand, were drugged and assaulted by the entertainer in incidents dating back decades.

Cosby is accused of attacking Constand, a former Temple University employee, while she visited his home in Cheltenham in 2004.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.