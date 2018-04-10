Bill Cosby's lawyer opens sexual assault retrial with fierce attack on accuser Andrea Constand

Laura McCrystal covers everything about taxes, government revenue, and how such policies impact people in Philadelphia and beyond. She previously covered news in Montgomery County, including Bill Cosby's trial.

Tom Mesereau, lawyer for actor and comedian Bill Cosby, arrives for Cosby’s sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

Bill Cosby’s lead defense lawyer on Tuesday cast Andrea Constand as a “con artist” and “so-called victim” who cozied up to the 80-year-old comedy icon, not because she was attracted to him but because she was “madly in love with his fame and money.”

From the moment the two met 14 years ago, attorney Tom Mesreau said in his opening statement to jurors in Norristown, Constand plotted to capitalize on their relationship and fabricated false sexual-assault claims to do it.

“This was a big score she was working on,” Mesereau said on the second day of Cosby’s retrial. “She knew exactly what she was doing, and ladies and gentlemen, she pulled it off.”

Mesereau’s attacks on Constand came a day after prosecutors delivered their own opening pitch to the panel of seven men and five women, casting Cosby as a serial predator who drugged and assaulted Constand as part of a string of similar incidents involving other women dating back decades. In it, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele also revealed for the first time the nearly $3.4 million sum Cosby paid Constand in 2006 to settle a lawsuit she had filed against him.

Mesereau, though, put a far different spin on that payment in his opening statement, signaling his intention to use the payout as a cudgel with which to attack Constand’s credibility throughout what is expected to be a monthlong trial.

“This was not about principle. This was all about money,” he said. “If you’re doing this for principle, you’re not making it confidential, you’re not being paid off. The only principle was money, money, money.”

Throughout his 45-minute speech, Mesereau spoke in a flat, measured monotone, far different from the heartfelt theatrics of Cosby’s defense team during the June trial. His decision to make the settlement a centerpiece of his defense also marked a significant shift from the defense tactic during those earlier proceedings

Back then, defense lawyer Brian McMonagle, who parted ways with Cosby after the mistrial, sought to remind jurors of the warm feelings the nation held for Cosby at the height of his popularity. McMonagle needled Constand for inconsistencies in her numerous statements to police, but made no mention of the sum she eventually received from his client.

This time, Mesreau painted Cosby as a sad-sack star, lonely and still reeling from the 1997 death of his son and trapped in a Hollywood culture where every friend wants a handout.

“Mr. Cosby is no criminal,” he said. “He was foolish. He was ridiculous. He was lonely and attracted to a younger woman.”

The lawyer opened his speech with what he described as a confession Constand made to a Temple University colleague in 2004, one in which she purportedly laid out her plans to extort a famous person with false allegations.

“Ms. Constand said … ‘I can set up a celebrity and get a lot of money for my education and my business,’” Mesereau said, quoting expected testimony from that co-worker who the defense plans to call as a witness later in the trial.

He went on to describe Constand as an aimless grifter, so desperate for money that she took she routinely stiffed roommates on various bills and once tried to enlist colleagues in a pyramid scheme while she was working as an operations manager for Temple University’s women’s basketball team.

But before Mesereau left the podium, he shifted to address the larger cultural mood — one in which several powerful men in Hollywood, media and politics have been brought down by long-buried sexual indiscretions and a climate with which the defense team has expressed concern.

This case, Mesereau said to the jury, “is a he-said, she-said. But I think [prosecutors] are hoping that somehow in the current climate in America maybe you’ll be prejudiced. Maybe you won’t see the facts. Maybe you’ll just be too blinded by the accusations.”

Testimony in the case is expected to open Tuesday with the first government witness – an expert on sexual-assault victims.

