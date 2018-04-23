Judge: Bill Cosby's lawyers can't read deposition from Andrea Constand's friend

Bill Cosby's wife is not at his trial. But Camille Cosby's presence looms

Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 20, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.

Bill Cosby’s lawyers cannot read old deposition testimony from Andrea Constand’s friend at Cosby’s sexual assault trial, a judge ruled Monday.

Members of Cosby’s defense team said they had sought to find Sheri Williams to testify at the entertainer’s retrial, but they could not locate her. Instead, they asked to use her deposition from Constand’s 2005 lawsuit against Cosby.

“This is simply a situation which is unique, but it doesn’t change the rule,” Judge Steven T. O’Neill said.

O’Neill’s decision Monday morning came as defense lawyers wrap up their case. They are expected to finish presenting their case to jurors Monday after calling a few final witnesses to testify.

Closing arguments are expected in the case Tuesday, after which the jury will begin deliberating whether Cosby is guilty of aggravated indecent assault.

