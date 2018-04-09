Willow Grove mom, boyfriend charged with murder in death of Tahjir Smith, 4

Topless protester rushes Bill Cosby outside courthouse on first day of retrial Apr 9

Bill Cosby, center, arrives Wednesday for the third day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.

A topless woman was taken into custody Monday morning after rushing Bill Cosby as he arrived at court for the first day of his retrial on sexual assault charges.

Cosby seemed startled when the woman jumped a barricade while a small group of protesters chanted at him in support of his accuser, Andrea Costand.

She did not touch him and police handcuffed her while Cosby stood by. He was then guided into the courthouse.

She had “Women’s Lives Matters” written in red ink on her chest and stomach along with other phrases in black and red all over her body, the Associated Press reports.