Bill Cosby to be sentenced in September, judge rules

Two of the three GOP candidates for Pa. governor want to eliminate property taxes. Could it happen?

Laura McCrystal covers everything about taxes, government revenue, and how such policies impact people in Philadelphia and beyond. She previously covered news in Montgomery County, including Bill Cosby's trial.

Comedian and actor Bill Cosby leaves Montgomery County Courthouse with guilty of three charges Thursday April 26, 2018.

The judge presiding over Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case has scheduled two days in September to sentence the 80-year-old comedy icon – a pivotal hearing that will determine how many years, if any, he will spend in prison for his 2004 attack on Andrea Constand.

In an order Tuesday, Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill set aside Sept. 24 and 25 for the proceedings in Norristown.

The judge did not specify in his filing why he expected the hearing to take two days. Neither prosecutors nor Cosby’s defense team have publicly indicated yet what type of evidence they may put on or what recommendations they will make regarding the length of the sentence.

Prosecutors could use the forum as an opportunity to elicit victim impact statements from some of the more than 60 additional women who, like Constand, have accused Cosby of drugging and assaulting them in incidents dating back decades.

Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault on which he was convicted last month – all tied to his attack on Constand, a former Temple University employee who first came forward more than a decade ago.

The entertainer’s lawyers have vowed to appeal the case as soon as their client is sentenced.