Bill Cosby jury deliberations continue into 2nd day

Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer

The jury tasked with deciding Bill Cosby’s fate began its second day of deliberations Thursday by rehearing the testimony of the defense team’s star witness.

The jurors, who deliberated for 10 hours Wednesday, asked Judge Steven T. O’Neill if they could review the testimony of Marguerite Jackson. Jackson, an academic adviser at Temple University, said Andrea Constand told her she planned to make false sex assault allegations against a celebrity so she could “get money.”

The panel of seven men and five women, sequestered for the duration of the trial, entered the courtroom just before 9:45 a.m. to listen to the testimony.

Cosby, on his way into the courtroom with his publicist, stopped to shake hands with a passerby who said hello to him in the hallway.

In their first day of deliberations Wednesday, jurors asked several questions of the judge. They ended the day by sitting through nearly two hours of O’Neill rereading Cosby’s 2005 and 2006 deposition testimony in which he described his encounter with Constand and said he had obtained Quaaludes intending to give them to women whom he wanted to seduce.

In June, a jury spent 52 hours deliberating the case before declaring that it was deadlocked. O’Neill declared a mistrial.

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

