Constand denies defense claim she plotted to extort Cosby

Andrea Constand walks while breaking for lunch during Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Constand, Bill Cosby’s chief accuser, is back on the witness stand Monday.

Confronting his client’s accuser in court, Bill Cosby’s lawyer teed up the one question he has been preparing for months to ask her:

“Did you ever tell someone that you could falsely accuse someone of sexual assault and make a lot of money?” defense lawyer Tom Mesereau asked as his cross-examination of Andrea Constand entered a second day Monday.

Prosecutors immediately objected. Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill called a court recess as lawyers on both sides argued the appropriateness of the query. And in the end, Constand responded.

But by the time her answer – a firm “No” – came, it had been nearly drowned out by the weight of the accusation inherent in the question.

Such was the dynamic throughout much of Constand’s second day on the witness stand as Mesereau harangued, challenged, quizzed, and needled the former Temple University basketball manager for another two hours in a pivotal cross-examination.

His ability to expose cracks in her story, or to successfully paint her in front of the jury — as he did during his opening statement — as a grifter out to make a quick buck by conning a wealthy man, is key to winning an acquittal in the case.

But frequently Monday, Mesereau’s questions seemed designed less to elicit answers from Constand — who has accused Cosby of drugging and assaulting her in 2004 — than to speak directly to the jury.

“Did you think it was appropriate to be in a married man’s hotel room in Connecticut at that time of night?” he asked Constand one point, quizzing her on a trip she took to see Cosby at Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut in the months before her alleged assault.

When she responded that it was Cosby who had invited her to his room, Mesereau quickly moved on asking similar questions stressing Cosby’s marital status again and again.

Talk then turned to the $3.4 million settlement Cosby paid Constand to end a 2005 lawsuit she had filed against him – and the agreement both signed barring her from instigating any further police investigation of Constand’s claims.

And although prosecutors already have explained to jurors that they were the ones who reached out to Constand after reopening their investigation of Cosby in 2014, Mesereau was prepared with another accusatory query.

“So, you never talked to anyone about the criminal case after you were paid all those millions of dollars?” he asked, to which Constand insisted she hadn’t.

The lawyer saw his opportunity and pounced: “Then what are you doing here?”

The early salvo — accusing Constand of fabricating her allegations against Cosby so she could sue him in court — foreshadows what is expected to be a crucial part of the defense case still to come. Cosby’s lawyers intend to call one of Constand’s former Temple colleagues, Marguerite Jackson, to testify later in the trial. Jackson has said that Constand told her while the two were sharing a hotel room on a women’s basketball team trip that she could make up a claim against a celebrity if she wanted to.

Asked Monday about Jackson, Constand replied that she “knew a Margo.” But she emphatically denied ever sharing a hotel room with the woman or saying anything like what Jackson has alleged.

But unlike Friday, when Constand appeared confused or rattled by Mesereau’s habit of abruptly skipping among seemingly unrelated topics, this time Constand appeared more assured and calm in her answers.

She brushed off Mesereau’s insinuations that she had blithely violated the spirit of her settlement agreement with Cosby and said that she had to think hard about cooperating with the investigation that resulted in the current trial.

“It was a very painstaking process for me and my family,” she said of the 2005 lawsuit. “It tore my family apart. We just wanted it over.”

Constand’s testimony is expected to continue Monday afternoon as prosecutors get a second shot to question her on the witness stand.