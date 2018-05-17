Lured victims, 'pig roaster' and other grisly details to emerge from the Bucks County slayings

Police: How did packet of cocaine end up in Philadelphia kindergarten classroom? May 17

Police are trying to determine how a packet of cocaine ended up in a kindergarten classroom in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to police, a kindergarten teacher at the Mastery Charter Hardy Williams Elementary School took the packet from as 6-year-old girl who found it in a classmate’s back pack.

Lt. John Walker of Southwest Detectives told 6ABC that the girl had put the packet in her mouth and had started chewing on it.

“Fortunately, she did not break the actual seal,” he said.

The girl and the student who owned the backpack that had the packet in it were checked out by the school nurse, who determined they had not ingested any of the drug, the school told the station.

No other packets were found in a search of student backpacks.