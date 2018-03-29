Closings for Good Friday

File: Jose Miguel portrays Jesus during the Stations of the Cross procession on Good Friday in Philadelphia on April 14, 2017.

Although Good Friday is not a national holiday, many public institutions will be closed in observance.

Among the entities that will be closed Friday are Philadelphia City Hall, all city courts, and city and archdiocesan schools. Regularly scheduled Friday trash collection in Philadelphia will be delayed until Saturday. Pennsylvania state offices will remain open, though New Jersey state offices will be closed.

The New York Stock Exchange and other U.S. financial markets will be closed, though most banks will be open.

The U.S. Postal Service will operate as usual. Pennsylvania’s State Stores will be open on Friday, but will close on Sunday for Easter.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.