Former Philly man Demetrius Pitts nabbed for alleged July 4 terror plot in Cleveland

How a Delco man sought to use stolen U.S. military weapons to wage war in Liberia

How a Delco man sought to use stolen U.S. military weapons to wage war in Liberia Jun 28

Judge Beth Grossman? Philly's GOP nominee for DA may be appointed to the court | Clout

Judge Beth Grossman? Philly's GOP nominee for DA may be appointed to the court | Clout Jun 29

Federal authorities in Ohio announced the arrest Monday of a former Philadelphia resident who they say planned to launch a Fourth of July terror attack in downtown Cleveland and also expressed a desire to strike Philadelphia in the future.

FBI agents detained Demetrius N. Pitts, 48, now of Maple Heights, Ohio, on Sunday and charged him with attempting to provide material support to terrorists. He is expected to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon in Cleveland.

Pitts, who also went by the name Abdur Raheem Rahfeeq, told an undercover FBI agent about his plans to pack a van with explosives and set it off at a downtown Cleveland park during the annual fireworks display, investigators said at a morning news conference in Cleveland.

“Just last week this individual was walking around downtown Cleveland, taking reconnaissance for what he thought was a large-scale attack,” said Justin Herdman, U.S. attorney for the northern district of Ohio.

Pitts, agents said, came to their attention last year through social media posts in which he expressed support for al-Qaeda and made violent threats against the U.S. armed forces.

“We as Muslims need to start training like this every day, we need to know how to shoot guns and throw hand grenades, hand-to-hand combat,” he allegedly wrote in one Facebook post highlighted by investigators Monday.

In later purported statements, Pitts also said he wanted to “chop off heads and hands” and “dispose of bodies” of military officers and even discussed sending remote-controlled cars filled with bombs and shrapnel to their children.

Authorities had not released details late Monday morning on how advanced Pitt’s purported planning may have been for an attack in Philadelphia. They also declined to discuss at their news conference how close Pitts might have been to carrying out the attack he planned in Cleveland or whether they believed he had the capability to do so.

Pitts is a U.S. citizen and agents believe he was radicalized in the United States. It is not yet clear when he lived in Philadelphia and for how long.

If convicted of the charges filed against him Monday, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

This is a developing story. Follow Philly.com for continuing updates.