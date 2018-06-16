Protesters rally against planned demolition of historic Bella Vista church

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways.

Aliza Schmidt (left), Charlette Caldwell (center) and Joni Lipson hold signs during a last-ditch protest attempt to stop the planned demolition of the Christian Street Baptist Church in the Bella Vista section of South Philadelphia on Saturday. The demolition is planned to start on Monday.

Protesters on Saturday rallied against South Philadelphia developer Ori Feibush’s plans to demolish the Christian Street Baptist Church and build luxury townhouses.

“A lot of people are fed up,” said Katie Low, a member of RePoint Philadelphia, a political action committee of activists and preservation advocates who organized the protest. About 10 group members and some neighbors showed up.

Demolishing the church “would change the character of the neigborhood,” said Robert Hornsby, 48, who lives three doors down from the church and stood alongside the protesters. He bought in Bella Vista five years ago, partly because the neighborhood has so many ties to its history, he said.

“To see those kind of things be chipped away at is a little sad,” Hornsby said. “And in this particular case, there are just not many structures like this.”

The 1890s church along the 1000 block of Christian Street has been a point of contention for months.

After agreeing to buy the church last summer for $1.5 million — with plans to raze it and build townhouses in its place — Feibush in April said he would be willing to transfer his agreement to a preservation-minded buyer, who could redevelop the church while allowing it to stand.

Potential buyers toured the property, with plans for apartments, day care, offices, and more. But Feibush, who owns OCF Realty, said all the offers came up “woefully short.”

This month, the church and Feibush decided they had waited long enough. Church officials alerted the neighborhood to demolition plans, and Feibush and his team wrapped the property with construction fences.

The church’s congregation has been waiting since last summer to settle the deal and use the money to relocate to a new location — one without the moisture and other environmental issues that the congregation says the Bella Vista location has.

The struggle underscores how difficult preservation in Philadelphia remains. Saving the church building would require not only the money to acquire the property, but sufficient funds to stabilize and redevelop it. In Philadelphia, where few incentives exist to encourage developers to preserve properties rather than raze them, many builders prefer to rely on the wrecking ball.

Staff writer Caitlin McCabe contributed to this article.