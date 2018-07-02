Boy Scout leader in Camden County arrested for possessing child porn

A Boy Scout troop leader in Sicklerville has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

James Roberts, 74, was arrested after officials executed a search warrant on Friday at his home on Avella Lane in Sicklerville, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said. Authorities said numerous devices containing images and video of child pornography were found.

Roberts was involved in the Boy Scouts for 40 years and was master scout leader for Troop 132 in Sicklerville.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Roberts admitted to a detective that he had used a file sharing program to download and share child pornography.

He has since been removed from the troop and banned from participating in future Boy Scout programs, Boy Scouts of America said in a statement.

“This individual’s behavior is abhorrent and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. Nothing is more important than the safety of our youth members,” said Kevin Bishop, Scout Executive/CEO of the Garden State Council Boy Scouts of America.

Roberts was sent to the Camden County jail pending a bail hearing.