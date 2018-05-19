Construction in Philadelphia schools may lead to hazardous levels of lead, carbon monoxide, silica for students, teachers

Cause of five-alarm fire in North Philadelphia still not known

Investigators worked Saturday to determine the cause of a massive five-alarm fire that destroyed a vacant warehouse in the Swampoodle section of North Philadelphia on Friday evening, according to Chief Bernard Newsome.

Newsome said there were no reported injuries and the fire, located at 2024 W. Lippincott St., less than a block from a commuter rail line, was brought under control at 9:08 p.m. A nearby church suffered some damage from burning embers, a fire official said Friday night.

City property records show that the four-story industrial building is owned by Lippincott Loft LLC, which purchased the land and structure for $210,000 in April 2017. Terry Gaskins, of Lippincott Loft, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The fire was reported at 6:26 p.m. and fire crews arrived three minutes later. As sections of the building collapsed amid flames, the fire grew from four alarms to five at 7:47 p.m., Newsome said.

Inspectors with the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspection had cited the property for violations, including unsecured windows and exterior graffiti. The status of those violations are “closed,” records show. The most recent violation, issued on April 2, is listed as a failure to obtain or renew a “vacant structure license.” That violation remains open, according to L&I records.