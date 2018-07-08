Camden man killed in shooting; no arrests made

A 38-year-old Camden man died late Saturday after being found with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation is continuing.

Camden County police, responding to 911 calls, found Charles White lying on the street in the 2100 block of Jones Street at 10:39 p.m., authorities said.

He was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call Detective Chris Sarson of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-225-8640 or Detective Sean Miller of the Camden County Police at 856-757-7420.

Authorities say information can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.