Hopkins responded by interfering with her work, she said, either piling on more tasks or pitting her against other employees.

“I felt as though my job was totally based on a quid pro quo. You have sex with me, you keep your job,” she said. “You don't have sex with me, you’re not going to be working here much longer.”

Carter said she lived with that reality for months until an incident at the office became her breaking point. As she described it, Hopkins told her he needed help finding something in a secluded part of the building. There, he pulled her into a closet and forced her to perform oral sex on him, she said.

“I felt like a whore. This is not me. I’m here to do a job. I’m here to provide for my child,” Carter said. “I was so hurt. I was so angry.”

She said she started refusing Hopkins' advances and left the job in September 2006.

Hopkins denied having any nonconsensual contact with Carter.

Carter said that after leaving the nonprofit she filed a sexual-harassment complaint against Hopkins with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She ultimately dropped the case in large part because she did not want to hurt the Cadets.

“I don't want to be known as the person who brought down this great organization. But for my healing, I have to own what happened,” Carter said of her decision to come forward now. “He made me do things I really didn't want to do. But I did them because I wanted a job, and I wanted to be a part of this organization that I loved as a young person.”

‘This felt like drowning’

One woman spoke on the condition that she be identified only by her first name, Marie, citing concerns for her privacy. During her time working for Youth Education in the Arts, she went by her middle name.

Marie grew up a fan of drum corps and often saw Hopkins interviewed on television when PBS broadcast the national championships live. She came to admire him even though she never marched with the Cadets.

He seemed, she said, like a “creative genius.”

Courtesy of Debra Barcus Lee Ann Riley (far right) her twin sister Linda Riley (two to her left) and Debra Barcus (fourth from right) all performed with the Cadets in the 1980s.

In 1999, Marie got a job working for Hopkins through a mutual friend. Then 29, she had just weathered a difficult breakup and was looking for a fresh start. She relocated from North Carolina for the job.

Marie said the first few weeks were fine. But that quickly changed.

While watching a Broadway show with others from the company, Hopkins reached over and started caressing her leg, Marie said. A few weeks passed and they never spoke of it.

Then Hopkins started touching her at work, she said. Below is how Marie described Hopkins behavior and what she said were nearly daily assaults:

At first Hopkins would slide his hand up her skirt when she stood beside his desk to get his signature.

Marie took to standing with his desk between them.

Hopkins began getting up when she came in, closing and locking the office door behind her. Once alone, he would fondle her breasts and kiss her, Marie said.

The assaults happened not just in the office but when she and Hopkins were at off-site events. There were times when Hopkins came up behind her as she worked and rubbed against her, his penis erect beneath his pants, she recalled.

Marie felt trapped. She had little savings and worried about being fired. So rather than push Hopkins away, she said, she would gently say no but let him kiss her neck or grope her, hoping things would stop there.