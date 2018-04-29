Woman charged with killing mother, 90, in Bucks County

Judge: No lockouts Monday at West Philly apartments up for sale

A South Korean woman was charged Saturday with beating her 90-year-old mother to death in a Warminster apartment. Police say the woman called 911 after the attack and told the dispatcher, “I killed my mother.”

Sung Hee Kim, 63, of Ha-Nam City, Kyung Ki Province, was arrested Saturday morning.

Police found her mother, Chung Sook Chang, 90, lying amid much blood with head injuries in an apartment at the Charter Arms Complex on Potter Street.

A neighbor interviewed by police said she was taking out the trash about 6 a.m. when she passed the victim’s apartment and heard slapping, crying and yelling in a foreign language.

Several objects in the home, including a broken ceramic plate and picture frame were used in the attack, police say.

In an interview with police, Kim said she got into an argument with her mother that became physical, resulting in Kim striking the older woman in the head and stabbing her in the face with an unknown object, according to a criminal complaint.

Kim is being held without bail at the Bucks County Correctional Institute.