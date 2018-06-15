Officials investigate another mystery explosion in Upper Bucks County

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

This crater was left behind in Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County, after a mysterious, late-night explosion on May 13, according to nearby resident Nick Zagli. Federal and state authorities are probing a series of these explosions in rural Bucks County.

Pennsylvania State Police, the FBI and ATF are investigating another mystery explosion in Upper Bucks County.

The latest blast occurred about 1 p.m. Thursday on Brick Tavern Road near Allentown Road in Milford Township and apparently was triggered by a John Deere tractor mower cutting grass bordering the roadway. No injuries were reported.

6ABC reported that the explosion created a crater that was two feet wide two-and-a-half inches deep.

Officials have been investigating a series of explosions in rural parts of Upper Bucks County in recent weeks. The Morning Call says there have been more than 20 of them.

Authorities have provided little information about their investigation and it is not clear if latest explosion is related to the other blasts, which mostly occurred between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.